Deco has brought happiness back to Barça and is starting to bring in a lot of money with the sale of several pieces that had no place in the culé squad. The Catalan team is going through a period of constant changes, starting with the coach. A few months ago, the higher-ups decided that dismissing Xavi Hernández was the best move and gave way to Hansi Flick.

Since his arrival, the German has made his team bring out the best in themselves, and the level has increased considerably. Thanks to this, fans are once again seeing a winning team, which they hadn't seen in a while. Deco, who has been one of the most criticized people in the Barça environment, has managed to bring in 80 million euros without losing an ounce of competitiveness.

| Europa Press

Deco brings a smile to the culé fans

Due to the former board led by Bartomeu, Barça has gone through very bad years in economic terms. In fact, this has led to the club being unable to sign players and not performing at the best possible level in Europe. Laporta, who returned to the presidency with the mission of bringing happiness back to the club, has achieved part of his objectives, but Deco has been the great architect of the recovery.

Deco has managed to grow Barça's wallet by 80 million thanks to the sale of various completely dispensable players; additionally, the rights of future sales have also helped a lot. Some of the sales that have brought money to Barça have been Julián Araújo (10 million), Mika Faye (10), or Chadi Riad (9). Besides these, many other more well-known players have also left money in the culé coffers; Todibo (16 million), Guiu (6), Pedrola (3), Unai (5), and Nico González (21.8).

In total, these stars, not all of whom deserved to leave, have made FC Barcelona receive 80.1 million, and much of the credit goes to Deco. The sporting director has closed several very beneficial deals for the interests of the Catalan club and has also reserved a percentage of several discards to obtain profit in the future.

Recently, Deco has included a clause in the contracts of those who have left that includes future sale rights. Thanks to this, Barça has brought in a lot of money, such as from the sale of Nico González to Manchester City. Although there are things the sporting director hasn't done well, he is managing to bring passive income to those in the City of Barcelona.