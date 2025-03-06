Breaking News! Dani Alves Faces New Allegation, Possible Return to Court

Dani Alves, former Brazilian footballer for FC Barcelona, among other clubs, has received a new complaint in recent hours and could return to the courtroom benches. Dani Alves, who was arrested in 2023 for allegedly raping a woman in a nightclub in the upscale area of Barcelona, has been sued by the Mexican club Pumas. The Pumas was his team in 2023, and after his arrest, the Mexican club decided to terminate his contract because "he breached several clauses established between the parties".

Dani Alves was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for raping a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona, although he had already been terminated by the Mexican Pumas. The Pumas, who signed Dani Alves in 2022, have sued the Brazilian before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are claiming compensation of €5M for breach of conduct clauses. The Pumas were the last team in Alves's career, who also played for teams like Sevilla, Juventus, the French PSG, or FC Barcelona.

Two years after terminating the contract due to his arrest in Barcelona, the Mexican club has proceeded legally against Alves, arguing the breach of several clauses formalized through a professional contract. The Brazilian player, meanwhile, is in the Catalan city awaiting further developments, expected on March 25.

Breaking News! Dani Alves Receives a New Complaint, Possible Return to Court

Dani Alves, sentenced to four and a half years in prison for raping a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona, could return to court, now sued by the Pumas. The Mexican club has sued Dani Alves before the CAS and is claiming compensation from the former footballer for breach of contract. On the official CAS page, it is reported that the hearing is scheduled for March 25, 2025, and has the case number CAS 2024/A/10733.

According to 'Agencia EFE', the complaint arises from breaching clauses of the employment contract that linked Dani Alves and Pumas between 2022 and 2023. The former footballer for Barça is in Barcelona awaiting further news from his lawyers.