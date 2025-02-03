Wave of robberies in a small town in Catalonia: 'We are very worried'

The rise of insecurity is a widespread phenomenon in Catalonia that affects both large cities and small towns. It's no surprise that the local world has declared war on crime. More and more city councils are adopting a tough stance to combat repeat offenses and reduce crimes.

All alarms have gone off in Agramunt, a town of 5,600 inhabitants in the Urgell region, in Lleida. In recent weeks, there has been a wave of robberies that has the residents frightened. The issue has reached the city council, which has called an emergency security meeting.

| Onda Cero

The ERC mayor, Sílvia Fernàndez, has acknowledged that they are "very worried" about the situation. She revealed that all the robberies have the same modus operandi and occur at night by forcing doors. Just next weekend, no less than three robberies and the theft of two motorcycles occurred.

Additionally, there was a burglary with the theft of jewelry and valuables, as well as break-ins into garages and sheds.

This has increased the feeling of insecurity among the residents and prompted the urgent call for the security meeting. This will include the participation of all police forces to take measures as soon as possible.

So far, there have only been the arrests of two 18-year-olds and a minor for robbing several apartments.

Crime, a concern for Catalans

Just a few days ago, we learned that insecurity is the main concern of the residents of L'Hospitalet according to the latest municipal barometer. But it's not an isolated case. It's becoming the main concern in many towns in Catalonia.

Municipalities like Cabrera de Mar, Calella, Figueres, and Badalona are leading the local institutions' offensive against the widespread problem of crime. They have implemented more forceful measures to curb violence.

Although they all agree on the need for a structural reform of the system to curb repeat offenses. This mainly involves reforming the penal code to toughen the laws. Meanwhile, creating more courts to speed up quick trials.