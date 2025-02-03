Sexual harassment complaint in the CUP: a former member accuses a former Badalona councilor

New harassment allegation in the CUP's environment. A former member of Guanyem Badalona has publicly accused former councilor of the formation, Toni Flores, of alleged harassment. Sònia Pérez not only accuses him of sexual harassment and abuse of power, but also points to former mayor Dolors Sabater for covering it up.

The events date back to 2018 and 2019, when the left-wing alliance governed in Badalona. The case now comes to light due to the victim's public complaint.

Sònia Pérez replied to a message from Dolors Sabater on X, where she encouraged women victims of harassment to report. "What a great temptation it is to remain silent. How costly it is to complicate your life and be delegitimized and made to doubt your own memory and experience," she tweeted.

Sònia reproaches her that in her case the then-mayor also decided to remain silent. She reveals that she explained it to her personally "alone in your car," as well as to other women in the party. "And you didn'thing," she exclaims.

The organization determined at the time that there had been no harassment. But now it rectifies and admits that "there has been harm that hasn't been repaired." They have even offered external support from a professional to the victim.

Meanwhile, the accused former councilor denies the allegations and invites the victim to report the facts through the judicial route. According to his version, it was she who repeatedly insisted on being alone with him. The scandal has also provoked a reaction from the local political world.

Xavier García Albiol's message

The current mayor Xavier García Albiol has accused Dolors Sabater of giving lessons while having skeletons in the closet. "Expert in giving lessons to others," he tweeted, "I sell advice that I don't have for myself."

From Guanyem Badalona, they acknowledge that a lot of time has passed but show their intention to "take responsibility and open the door to reparation." They also state that they resumed contact with the victim in 2024. She acknowledges that they have contacted her via email, but with a proposal that "is laughable."

The CUP is once again embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal. Just a few days ago, another former member reported the alleged mistreatment by a CUP member, which was also allegedly covered up by the organization.