CAC Embarrasses TV3 After Toni Cruanyes's Book Controversy

TV3 has become a transmission belt for power, and its violations of the ethical code are increasingly blatant. Figures like Toni Cruanyes not only contribute to sustaining this situation. They also show how a public entity can be used to enrich oneself or fraudulently control public opinion.

The controversy erupted over the blatant promotion of the TV3 news presenter's book by TV3's news programs. In other words, a clear conflict of interest that has put Toni Cruanyes in the spotlight. He is accused of corruption and embezzlement.

The controversy now takes on a new dimension due to the warning from the Consell de l’Audiovisual de Catalunya (CAC) to TV3. This is an independent body that ensures the neutrality and proper functioning of public media. In a letter addressed to TV3, the CAC asks the Catalan public television to review the criteria for the dissemination and promotion of books for Sant Jordi.

| Europa Press

The Council already expressed its anger last year over the promotion on TV3 of writers with some type of relationship with the network. The organization believes that not only are these writers being benefited, but the rest are also being harmed.

The CAC Also Mentions the Case of Cruanyes

After receiving numerous complaints from TV3 users, the CAC conducted a report whose data are devastating. 22% of the writers to whom the public television gave a voice are professionally linked to the network itself. “One was a news presenter who appeared on four occasions,” it notes in reference to Toni Cruanyes.

In light of the controversy, the CAC calls for “a deep reflection on the criteria used for considering newsworthy events in literary work.” The organization insists on this, considering the proximity of Sant Jordi's date and what happened with Cruanyes.

“With absolute respect for the competencies you have assigned regarding content decisions, we remind you of the obligations you have in terms of pluralism and the dissemination and promotion of culture,” says the CAC to TV3. A full-blown reprimand that should embarrass TV3's news services and its main leader, Toni Cruanyes.