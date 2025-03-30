Snow White Certifies Disney's Woke Decline

The recent release of Snow White has highlighted Disney's internal crisis as it continues to bet on its "woke" ideological line. The film, directed by Marc Webb, has caused a series of controversies due to its radical changes from the 1937 animated classic. These adjustments haven't achieved the desired effect, provoking mixed reactions among critics, both inside and outside the industry.

One of the most notable modifications is the transformation of the seven dwarfs, who have been replaced by "magical creatures" to avoid potential criticism for stereotypes. Additionally, the character of Snow White, the young woman who waits to be rescued by a prince, has been portrayed as an empowered figure. This approach has been presented as part of an effort to adapt the tale to modern times, but it hasn't convinced the audience at all.

A Serious Failure

The film has been a box office failure, grossing only 45 million dollars in its U.S. release. This result has fallen far short of Disney's expectations, which had invested 250 million dollars in its production. This setback comes at a critical time for the company, which has seen its stock value decline in recent years due to its ideological focus.

| Disney, Getty Images Pro de Olga_Hmelevska, en.e-noticies.cat

Amid criticism for its "woke" approach, the film has also faced discontent from some more progressive sectors. The depiction of the kiss between Snow White and the prince, although consensual in the narrative, has been seen as a contradiction with the feminist movement. The slogan "only yes means yes" has been questioned, given that the kiss isn't "stolen" but requested, which has caused controversy. The film, therefore, convinces no one.

Snow White and the War in the Strip

Adding to this are the public disagreements between the protagonists, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, over their political positions. Zegler has openly expressed her pro-Palestinian stances, while Gadot supports Israel in the Gaza war. This confrontation has created an uncomfortable environment for the film's promotion, affecting its reception.

The critical reception has also been negative. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 43% approval rating among critics and a 74% among the audience, which is a disappointing score. Despite Zegler's performance, which has been praised, the plot has been criticized for failing to connect with the audience.

The failure of Snow White is a clear indication that the bet on the woke agenda isn't yielding the desired results. Disney's recent crisis, marked by the decline in its market capitalization, reflects the company's internal struggle. In response to the criticism, CEO Bob Iger has already promised a shift toward a more entertainment-focused approach, moving away from politics in its future productions.