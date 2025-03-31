Vox Wants Parliament to Declare Islamism 'Incompatible' with the West

Vox in Catalonia has been one of the most vehement parties in pointing out the incompatibility of Islam with Western values. This has sparked much controversy, especially since the Generalitat fined Sílvia Orriols 10,001 euros for expressing that idea. Vox not only supported her, but now presents a resolution proposal in Parliament for the institution to take a stance on it.

The proposal urges Parliament to consider Islamism "a political-religious movement incompatible with the West and the principles of freedom, equality, and democracy." It also states that it contravenes "our civil laws and our way of life."

| Europa Press

Vox will defend the motion in the Interior and Public Safety Commission of Parliament, where it will likely be rejected. But Ignacio Garriga's party continues to delve into this idea present in the parliamentary debate in Catalonia. Vox continues with its campaign to denounce the Islamization of Catalonia, in which this pioneering resolution proposal in Parliament is framed.

Beyond the formal declaration on incompatibility, the resolution proposal has other interesting points. For example, it calls for the prosecution of hate speech from Islam against the dignity of people, women, and Christians. Or to create a plan to detect neighborhoods susceptible to becoming no-go zones.

Additionally, Vox suggests promoting a comprehensive plan against jihadism and eliminating subsidies to NGOs with Islamist ties. More generally, they denounce the Islamization of Catalonia and the imposition of the multicultural model.

Prevent the Advance of Islamism

Vox believes that Catalonia has not yet reached the situation of other countries like France or the United Kingdom, but warns of "worrying symptoms." This resolution proposal aims precisely to halt the process of Islamization to avoid ending up like these countries. To achieve this, they see it as essential to prevent the proliferation of "parallel communities with social norms foreign to our culture, where radicalism finds fertile ground to grow."

They warn of the exponential increase in the number of immigrants of Islamic origin, especially in Catalonia. They denounce the complicity of public authorities, favoring, for example, the multiplication of mosques. In Catalonia, one in three mosques spreads radical messages linked to Salafism.

In recent months, data has emerged about the increase in forced marriages and female genital mutilation. These elements lead Vox to propose this motion, to protect national identity and promote the integration of immigrants.