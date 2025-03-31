A Former Junts Councilor Sparks Controversy by Proposing a Pact with Aliança Catalana

The latest CEO survey has caused an earthquake in conservative nationalism in Catalonia. The Generalitat's demographic survey has confirmed the alarming vote leakage from Junts to Aliança Catalana. This has made Carles Puigdemont's circle very nervous and has reopened an old and uncomfortable debate within the party.

| E-Noticies

For some time, Junts has been experiencing an ideological distancing from its former pro-independence partners (ERC and the CUP). The shift to the right aims precisely to contest Sílvia Orriols's space. That's why they focus on immigration and security.

But this has also forced a strategic shift, reflected in the decision to break with the sanitary cordon in Ripoll. Junts sees that the sanitary cordon isn't working and explores other ways to rival identity-based independence. Former Junts councilor Héctor López Bofill now raises the need to make a pact with Orriolism.

Héctor Bofill Opens Pandora's Box

Héctor López Bofill was a former Junts councilor in Altafulla and is also a staunch Puigdemont supporter. He represents the most right-wing sector of Junts that would welcome an approach to Aliança Catalana to rebuild independence. But his proposal clashes with a broad sector of the party, reluctant to abandon the transversality of recent years.

"Junts must accept that it will only be able to govern again with an independence project by making a pact with Aliança Catalana," Bofill states. An analysis based on two converging realities. On one hand, the rise of Aliança Catalana, and on the other, the decline of the old pro-independence parties.

Bofill represents a sector of Junts that considers pro-independence exhausted and believes that the right flank of independence must be strengthened. Expanding the base to the right to build a sufficient majority with which to open a new stage.

His proposal has been immediately rebutted by deputy Agustí Colomines. "Well, I'm telling you right now, don't count on me," he replied. It reflects the majority sentiment within Junts, reluctant to any approach toward Aliança Catalana.

To Pact or Not to Pact

This also shows the permanent doubts in which Junts is currently navigating, not knowing whether to remain undefined or make a more decisive shift to the right. Agustí Colomines, along with others like Aurora Madaula, represents the woke sector of the party. The presence of these currents prevents any exploration of a pact between Junts and Orriolism.

Bofill's proposal has been met with rejection and skepticism, as reflected in the comments of other X users. They warn that making a pact with Aliança Catalana would mean the death certificate of Carles Puigdemont's party. They also state that Aliança Catalana is precisely the element that prevents the unity of independence.

However, there are also many critics of Agustí Colomines, reminding him where the pacts with ERC and the CUP have led in recent years. For many, the sector he and Aurora Madaula represent is what will ultimately lead the party to its disappearance.