Police Report: Vox Spokesperson for Naming Foreigners Arrested in BCN

The debate about the link between mass immigration and the rise of crime is gaining momentum. Vox has been the party that has denounced this reality in Catalonia most vehemently. The national spokesperson for the party, José Antonio Fúster, presented as evidence the list of detainees on a night in Barcelona where the majority of the names were foreign and Moroccan.

According to The Objective, the National Police have now decided to charge the Vox spokesperson with an alleged hate crime. This has caused disbelief in Vox and in the accused himself. Even so, they face it calmly because they believe it will come to nothing.

Among other things because Fúster is also a councilor in the Madrid Assembly, and therefore has parliamentary immunity. Santiago Abascal's party denounces an attempt to muzzle their leaders so they don't continue denouncing what is happening with immigration. They reiterate their request to eliminate the hate crime from the penal code because "all it aims to do is censor certain speeches."

Shock in Vox

The police report has caused shock in Vox. The spokesperson showed the document with the surnames crossed out after it had circulated on social media. His intention was "to denounce the disastrous effects of illegal immigration" and to prove the relationship between crime and immigration denied by some.

Fúster displayed the list in parliament, highlighting a "pattern" that "repeats" and that shows a reality. "The imported crime that Spaniards suffer in their neighborhoods has names and surnames," he stated. And he read the names from the list, among which were Sabar, Omar, Nassim, Abdelkader, Salah, Younes, Karim, Amir, Alí, and Oussama.

For Vox, it is the proof of the "failure of the open-door policies of PSOE and PP." But the National Police have officially charged their spokesperson. Vox defends itself by invoking freedom of expression and denouncing the attempt at censorship by the major parties.

Against the Hate Crime

The intervention took place after the break with PP in regional governments, due to disagreements with migration policy. The party warns that, under the guise of hate crime, the system tries to silence those who dare to break with the official discourse.

In fact, it is not the first time they have faced such accusations, and that is why they remain very calm. Deputy Rocio de Meer was charged with a hate crime for referencing the birth of a foreign baby in a Zamoran municipality. Vox believes they are trying to silence Vox to hide the truth.