Vox Opens the Euthanasia Debate After it Is Revealed That it Has Increased by 51% in Catalonia

In 2024, euthanasia requests in Catalonia increased by 51%, with 142 people assisted in their death. This data has sparked a political controversy, and Vox's leader in Catalonia, Ignacio Garriga, has expressed his concern. Through social media, Garriga highlighted that elderly people face long waits to receive help to live their final days.

Meanwhile, Vox emphasizes the need for a solid aid system, not euthanasia as an assistance resource. "Our elderly, if they need help to keep living, can literally die waiting. But if, out of desperation, they request euthanasia, everything is made easy. It's a real atrocity," Garriga states:

According to official data, euthanasia requests in Catalonia went from 219 in 2023 to 358 in 2024. However, only half of those requests were approved by the Govern and the competent health authorities. Thus, a total of 142 people received assistance to die in Catalonia.

| Fundación "la Caixa"

The Problem of Dependency

This runs parallel to the (poor) situation of dependency aid in Catalonia, which is alarming due to its slowness. In fact, more than 103,000 people have died in Catalonia waiting for the benefit since 2017. This drama reflects the crisis of social services in the region, which are facing an onset of collapse from various fronts.

The Association of Directors and Managers pointed out in a recent report the lack of resources and the inefficiency of public services. More specifically, Catalonia is the Spanish region with the most people who have died waiting for dependency. The second region, also with many cases but far from Catalonia, is Andalusia, with 83,254 deceased people.

In response, President Illa's Govern announced a shock plan to reduce waiting lists. Despite this, the situation remains critical and doesn't meet the population's expectations. Cases of people reporting receiving their relative's benefit after they have already passed away are constant and reflect the frustration with a very sensitive issue.