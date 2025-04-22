The Decline of 'Procesismo' Has No End: They Want to Launch a New Party Now

Catalan independence is on the move again amid the wear and tear of the procés, and it does so as only it knows how: by creating parties and entities. Former ANC leaders, such as Dolors Feliu, are now signing a new political manifesto within the indepe space. The proposal is organized under the name Dempeus x la Independència.

The goal is to present yet another unitary candidacy in the regional elections of 2028. They aim to represent those who feel orphaned by the independence project after the collapse of the procés. The unilateral path, they say, is presented as the only possible strategy for independence.

According to El Món, the movement already has signatures from well-known figures. Among them are Roger Español, famous for being injured on October 1st, and businessman Jordi Roset. Actors like Carme Sansa and former mayor Josep Manel Ximenis also support it. In other words, figures who have been left scattered in post-procés Catalonia.

| Europa Press

The manifesto denounces the abandonment of the independence goal. Its promoters accuse Junts and ERC of making deals with the State in exchange for "crumbs." In this sense, they demand a "total renewal" of institutional independence. In any case, calls for total renewals are nothing new.

Furthermore, the document asserts that independence remains viable today. More specifically, they reject the idea that independence was not possible in October 2017. They insist that the mandate of October 1st is still in force, and that is what they propose to capitalize on for the future.

More Past

Dempeus wants to reactivate the mobilization of the pro-sovereignty base and plans to turn the upcoming elections into a new plebiscite. The goal is the classic one within the procés: to regain the parliamentary majority and declare independence.

Additionally, they propose to implement legal and administrative measures. They want to shape, for example, a new state from the Catalan Parliament. They intend to assume fiscal, migratory, and territorial powers. In reality, this is not far from the current procés narrative, which sells its policy in Madrid as a way to get closer to independence.

Beyond the anecdote, what this case reveals is that the end of the procés has struck a chord in Catalonia. After years of institutional, media, and ideological control, the end of the procés narrative has left many figures stranded. It is noteworthy that the independence movement may be the political movement with the greatest internal fragmentation.