A Project That Would Create 500 Jobs Up in the Air Due to a Complaint by Unió de Pagesos

The arrival of a strategic industrial investment, valued at 600 million euros and promising to create 500 direct jobs, is now hanging by a thread. The cause: the judicialization of the urban planning process that must pave the way for the construction of a battery component plant. This involves the South Korean group Lotte Energy Materials, which had planned the factory in Mont-roig del Camp (Tarragona).

The agricultural union Unió de Pagesos has formally joined the lawsuit initiated by the environmental group GEPEC and the Associació de Veïns Club Mont-roig. This lawsuit questions the recent modification of the Municipal Urban Planning Plan (POUM) approved by the Generalitat. This regulatory change affects the Sur-4 sector "Els Comellarets" and is considered essential for Lotte to establish its European "elecfoil" factory, a crucial component in the manufacturing of batteries and semiconductors.

| Europa Press

The complaint is based on the impact that the new urban planning could have on currently agricultural lands. According to Unió de Pagesos, several plots in the affected area are listed as active in this year's Single Agricultural Declaration (DUN). The union argues that the project violates the Catalonia Agricultural Spaces Law and calls for a reevaluation that prioritizes the protection of agricultural land and access to water.

The situation adds even more uncertainty to a project that had already been declared strategic by the Generalitat and has the support of the Mont-roig del Camp City Council. However, political consensus has not managed to dispel the growing social opposition, articulated by various environmental, neighborhood, and now also agricultural groups.

The High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has admitted the appeal, which could substantially delay the timelines planned by the South Korean company, which aimed to start production in 2027. In addition, the possibility that the plaintiff entities may request precautionary measures could halt any progress until the core of the litigation is solved, something that could take years.

| E-Noticies

The Importance of the Project

From the sectors in favor of the project, it is emphasized that this is a historic opportunity to diversify the economic fabric of the municipality and to position Catalonia as a European leader in clean technologies. Lotte's plant would not only allow the creation of highly qualified jobs but also strengthen key industrial chains such as automotive, chemical, and machinery, all within the framework of the European Green Deal.

However, opposing groups warn of the risk of opening the door to what they consider a "highly polluting" industrial activity, which, according to some reports, might require compliance with the European Seveso directive on hazardous chemical installations, something that Mont-roig del Camp is not prepared to handle.

The clash between industrial model and territorial defense is set. The future of an unprecedented investment in the region (and the jobs it could generate) now depends on the courts.