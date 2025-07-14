Violence remains out of control in Catalonia: one dead after an argument in Reus

The increase in violence in Catalonia is a fact. In the past decade, homicides and murders (both completed and attempted) have skyrocketed throughout Catalonia. The fact that mafias (especially those related to drug trafficking) have found a criminal paradise in Catalonia thanks to its permissive laws has led to a drastic increase in this type of crime in recent years.

This Monday, there was another example of a crime. In this case, Reus was the main city involved. This past night, a man died after a traffic dispute on the central Amargura Street in the city of Tarragona, according to El Caso.

As this outlet explains, the first reports about the crime indicate that a man of South American origin allegedly killed a Pakistani man after a fight. The victim reportedly died after suffering several knife attacks in an incident that occurred at approximately 6 a.m. this Monday.

The police have not wanted to give more details about the event, although they are investigating it as a violent incident. Several neighbors claim that the confrontation between the two men started after a traffic dispute.

The incident forced authorities to close the central street where the events took place. After being attacked with a knife by the assailant, the victim reportedly died in the middle of the road, as did what is presumed to be his vehicle.

For now, Mossos d'Esquadra still have not wanted to provide information about whether they have made any arrests in this regard, according to El Caso. However, it is known that for now they keep the investigation open to clarify what really happened on this street in the center of the capital of Baix Camp.