70% of Spaniards support deporting illegal immigrants and criminals

Last week, Vox brought the debate on mass deportations of immigrants to the table. The left and the regime's press spread the false claim that Santiago Abascal's party had proposed deporting 8 million foreigners, something the identitarian party never said.

What Rocío de Meer did say is that all immigrants who have entered Spain illegally should be deported. Also, those who, even if they have papers, have committed crimes. Now, a survey indicates that an overwhelming majority of Spaniards support this measure.

| Europa Press

According to a recent Sigma Dos survey for El Mundo, 70% of Spanish voters support Vox's proposal. That is, they support the mass expulsion of undocumented immigrants as well as those who commit crimes.

This stance isn't exclusive to the country's most conservative sectors, as might be expected. It's true that 91.7% of Partido Popular (PP) voters and 89.8% of Vox voters support the proposal put forward by de Meer last week. However, a majority of PSOE voters (57.1%) also support expelling illegal immigrants and foreign criminals.

Moreover, in the case of Sumar voters, there's also a significant portion of them who share Vox's view on this issue. One in three Yolanda Díaz voters supports Santiago Abascal's party's proposal (while 67.3% are against it).

| Europa Press

Regarding supporters of other parties, the Sigma Dos survey for El Mundo indicates that 64.1% support Vox's position on the expulsion of illegal immigrants and foreign criminals.

The results of this survey, therefore, show that the debate on mass deportations leaves no one indifferent. Despite the fact that the main system media (both traditionally conservative and progressive) seek to criminalize this measure even with false claims, the majority of Spaniards are in favor of it.