They harass a girl, assault the police, and within 24 hours they're already free again.

It is clear that laws are not effective in stopping repeat offenses. Not even the authorities dare to cover up what is already one of the main public safety problems. Time and again, we wake up to news about detainees who have accumulated dozens of prior offenses. In Catalonia (and throughout Spain), there are too many people to whom the saying "if you do the crime, you do the time" doesn't apply. The latest example can be found in Calella.

On Friday night, two repeat offenders—who, according to information obtained by E-Notícies, are of Moroccan origin—were arrested for causing several disturbances in Calella. The mayor of this town in Maresme, Marc Buch, made this public.

"Last night[Friday night], our police received a report that there were two habitual repeat offenders who were assaulting a person," he explained. The assault occurred after the victim reproached the offenders for harassing a girl. However, although the situation was already serious enough, the incidents escalated when the police arrived at the scene.

"They also assaulted our officers," Marc Buch recounted, adding that they are fine and that "there are no serious injuries." In fact, the word "seriousness" is probably the best way to describe what happened next.

"Obviously, these individuals were arrested and taken to court," continued the mayor of Calella (Junts). "When they arrived at court, they also caused disturbances. What was our surprise? Well, the judge decided to release them," Buch stated less than 24 hours after the incidents occurred.

Marc Buch speaks clearly: "We can't keep postponing the debate on the expulsion of foreign offenders"

The mayor of Calella is one of those Junts mayors who have long been raising their voices about the problem that municipalities face when trying to stop the uncontrolled crime present in certain areas of Catalonia. After making public the shameful case from this past Friday, Marc Buch has once again spoken clearly on this matter.

"We ask that the Penal Code be applied, that the Immigration Law be applied, but above all, that common sense be applied," he exclaimed. "It can't be that people who make a living from committing crimes can be on our streets day in and day out, causing these undesirable situations. Our police do a lot of work, but what is the point of all this if, when they get to court, these individuals are released and end up feeling untouchable," he complained.

That's why he used his social media to ask that "the debate on the expulsion of foreign offenders who damage the image of those honest foreigners who have come to join our society" not be postponed any longer.