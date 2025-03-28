VIDEO: Agustí Colomines Insults Sílvia Orriols in Parliament (and Rull Tolerates It)

Junts and Aliança Catalana have a difficult relationship. On one hand, Junts can't completely detach from some of AC's positions. But, on the other hand, Orriols is direct competition for Puigdemont.

The latest data from the CEO survey confirm that this relationship is very complicated, especially for Junts. According to the poll published yesterday, Junts is currently losing seven deputies. These are exactly the seven deputies that Aliança Catalana takes, which multiplies its current results by five.

One of the reasons Junts is bleeding is that they play both sides. At the same time as they "shift to the right," Junts also tries to have a friendly face to receive the system's blessing. One of the Junts figures who best plays this progressive role is Agustí Colomines. Recently, for example, Deputy Colomines proposed a curious measure to combat the fact that Catalonia is a jihadist nest.

According to what he stated in the parliamentary seat, "periodic training on human rights, laws, and values of advanced societies" should be imposed on radical imams in Catalonia. In clear reference to Aliança Catalana, Deputy Colomines pointed out that "one extremism can't be fought with another extremism."

More Tension with Orriols

Colomines's latest jab at Aliança Catalana has been more direct. According to Sílvia Orriols in Parliament, Colomines called her a "fascist" while she was climbing the stairs. Immediately afterward, Orriols notified President Rull "for the record."

Then follows a strange situation, in which Josep Rull says he hasn't seen what Orriols claims, and Colomines doesn't acknowledge it. Then, Rull informs that the insult will be recorded, and Colomines accepts it with an almost comical gesture.

"President Rull hasn't done anything, I suppose I'll have to put a veil on my head...," Orriols said on social media. This reference is linked to recent controversies in Parliament between Orriols, Rull, and Najat Driouech:

Without further significance, the situation has remained here. However, this small incident is revealing of the tension that Junts has with AC. For the moment, everything points to Junts being the big loser in this battle.