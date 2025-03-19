Vic City Council Funds an Event With an Islamic Entity That Segregates by Gender

Ramadan has a very good reputation in Catalonia. Just yesterday, for example, TV3 went viral for its report on a Ramadan event with women. Users did not overlook that the public television's report did not present the slightest criticism of Islam and its misogynistic practices.

But the case of TV3 is not unique; on the contrary, the sympathy toward Islam among the press and political parties is quite widespread. The latest example occurred in Vic, where Albert Castells (Junts) governs. According to Oriol Gès, secretary of organization of Aliança Catalana, the Vic City Council funds a Ramadan event of an Islamic center that segregates by gender.

| TV3

As shown in the screenshots of WhatsApp groups, the Islamic Center of Vic has one group for men and another for women. In one of the groups, it is reminded "only women" with the emoticon of an Islamic veil. "What a shame that our City Council funds an event with an Islamic center that even segregates men and women," Gès concludes.

Meanwhile, the AC's secretary of organization has criticized Mayor Castells, who in an interview boasted that "Vic is a successful model of an educational and inclusive city":

Another Example

With this, another case of political tolerance toward Islam in Catalonia is added. A few months ago, for example, ERC had to delete a social media post for congratulating a Ramadan event that contained explicit images of gender segregation.

This contrasts with the attitude that these same parties have shown toward Christmas or other Christian holidays, starting with Lent, which is celebrated now. Everyone will remember that ERC, instead of a classic "Merry Christmas," opted for "Happy Winter Solstice." On the other hand, the PSC of Barcelona did not hesitate to put "multicultural lights" in Raval or to remove the nativity scene from Plaça Sant Jaume.