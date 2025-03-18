TV3 Embraces Ramadan and Catalans Explode: 'We're Finished'

TV3's Coverage of Ramadan Has Sparked a Wave of Criticism on Social Media. The public broadcaster aired a report yesterday titled Women and Ramadan, which shows a children's celebration of Ramadan in Palafrugell, organized by Muslim women. The report includes numerous statements from women who practice Islam and advocate for this religion.

The content of the report has been perceived by many social media users as a whitewashing of Islam. "I've never seen Lent on TV3..." said the incredulous users.

| Europa Press

'But Who's in Charge of TV3, an Imam?'

In the report, several Muslim women lament the perception of women's roles in Islam. The veil is "a personal choice made in total freedom," explains one of them. Another insists on the fact that "Muslim women are never invited" to participate in this debate.

From the tone of the news, it is evident that TV3, known for its 'woke' orientation, doesn't raise any problematic points about Islam. Even less so the misogynistic dynamics of this religion. However, users' outrage quickly reflected on social media. Many are incredulous at TV3's lack of critical analysis.

"But who's in charge of TV3, an Imam?" "Don't you see that this goes against the history of the Western struggle for gender equality? You present the news as a curiosity and there's not a shred of criticism." "It's also Lent, I haven't seen any report on families breaking the Friday fast." "We're finished, and part of it is thanks to people like you," users say.

With the recent issue in Salt as the backdrop of this report, the divorce between TV3 and Catalan society is becoming increasingly evident. Just look at social media to see the disdain for TV3's editorial line. This is a new example of the latent tension in Catalonia with multiculturalism and Islam in particular.