Figueres Studies How to Curb Crime: 17 Repeat Offenders and 250 Squatters

The city of Figueres hosts a round table on crime and public safety this Tuesday, March 18. The event, titled Visions i solucions, will be held at 7:00 p.m. at L’Auditori dels Caputxins. It is organized by the Figueres City Council along with several bar associations and media outlets.

Experts from the legal, police, and judicial fields will participate in the round table. Representatives from the Guardia Urbana, the National Police, and the Mossos, as well as several judges and prosecutors, will be present. The event will be moderated by journalist Anna Punsí and will feature an intervention by the mayor of Figueres, Jordi Masquef.

It is worth noting that Mayor Masquef has been one of the most vocal members of his party (Junts) in addressing this social issue. Like other municipal politicians, Mayor Masquef has been very critical of criminal impunity. As he himself explained regarding some disturbances in his locality, one of the causes of impunity is the Generalitat's "guarantee policies."

The Concerning Situation in Figueres

According to official data from the Guardia Urbana, crime in Figueres is clearly linked to 17 repeat offenders. These individuals have more than 260 prior records and numerous arrests for minor offenses, such as thefts. This situation has highlighted the need to reform the regulatory framework to curb recidivism and illegal occupation.

Regarding illegal occupations, Figueres has recorded 205 occupied apartments. It should be noted that Catalonia is one of the regions most affected by this phenomenon. Of the more than 10,000 occupations recorded in Spain during the first half of 2022, almost half occurred in this autonomous community.

Precedent in the Case of Barcelona

The Bar Associations and other legal entities of civil society are key to addressing this problem jointly. In fact, last year, the Barcelona Bar Association presented a proposal to amend the Penal Code.

This reform suggested imposing prison sentences of between one and three years on individuals convicted of three thefts, that is, repeat offenders. It was also proposed that mobile phone theft be considered a less serious crime, regardless of its value.

Meanwhile, the courts of the Girona Audience have supported express evictions for illegal occupations committed in the last 24 hours. In fact, this very month, the Figueres City Council will update its action protocol for the Guardia Urbana in response to criminal occupation.

Recidivism, ultimately, has become a central issue in the debate on security in Catalonia. Numerous experts warn that current penalties are not sufficient to deter repeat offenders.

In many cases, offenders are quickly released, contributing to a sense of impunity. This lack of strong sanctions is fueling citizens' discontent and a sense of insecurity in various localities in the region.