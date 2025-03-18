Junts Takes to the Streets Over Rodalies Crisis and Faces a Storm of Criticism

"Junts has decided to use the Rodalies crisis to undermine their main enemies in Catalonia, PSC and ERC. On one hand, they once again blame the Spanish State for the fiscal deficit and the lack of investments in Catalonia. But they also take advantage of the train chaos to highlight the failure of the negotiation between Salvador Illa and Oriol Junqueras for the transfer.

| Europa Press

The train crisis has provided the perfect opportunity to increase the pressure on Salvador Illa. "It has been proven once again that when he has to choose between the interests of the Catalans or those of PSOE, he always chooses those of PSOE. Rodalies users pay the price of having a government in the Generalitat without autonomy to act," said Josep Rius, spokesperson for Junts, yesterday.

Aware of the benefits this conflict can bring them, Junts has decided not to stop at criticism. The party's executive will participate in the mobilizations called at several stations this Saturday at noon.

But on their social media, many users have reproached them for speaking as if they hadn't governed all these years. Catalans are tired of suffering the consequences of the deterioration of services while the parties throw knives at each other. For most, despite their posturing, Junts is the same as ERC.

Rain of Reproaches to Puigdemont's Party

A user on X recalls that "it's the same as in immigration," that "even if they delegate the competencies, the State will have the final say in everything." Many consider that ERC and Junts have the same way of negotiating, which is based on submission to the central Government. "When will you bring down Pedro Sánchez," someone asks.

| E-Noticies

Messages abound like "the State has us in its grip thanks to Junts" or "the transfer of Rodalies is a sham like that of immigration." They consider both ERC's and Junts's agreements a "joke."

But they also point out the hypocrisy of Junts in their vehement criticism of the management of Rodalies. "What have you done to make the trains arrive on time in Catalonia," they ask. "They speak as if they hadn't governed in Catalonia all these years," they reproach them.