The Transfer of Powers to Mossos Opens a New Controversy in Catalan Politics

Pedro Sánchez has taken another step today in concessions to independence with the delegation of competencies for border control. The Minister of the Interior of the Generalitat, Núria Parlon, has announced that the Mossos d'Esquadra will be able to assume control of ports and airports starting in September.

The central government insists on shared management with the National Police and Civil Guard, but Junts wants more. Carles Puigdemont's party has already demanded full control and warns that they will not accept a consortium.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The transfer of competencies represents another step in the expulsion of Catalonia from the state's security forces. It is one of the ambitions that independence has always had in mind. Now they are closer, but it will not be so easy because parties like PP and Vox will present a battle.

The measure announced today has sparked a new political fire in Catalonia. The leaders of PP and Vox have reacted and warn that they will not stand idly by. The matter could end up in court.

Alejandro Fernández Warns

Alejandro Fernández (PP) has appeared before the media to denounce what he considers "an unconstitutional and tremendously dangerous measure."

He has warned that separatism "has set as its goal the expulsion of the National Police and the Civil Guard from Catalonia." And that for this, it has the "complicity of Pedro Sánchez and Salvador Illa."

He claims they do it "out of revenge, because they know it was these forces that guaranteed public order during the Tsunami." But "also because they want to advance in what they call state structures, and borders are one of them."

But the leader of the popular party reminds that "Catalonia is not a state of Europe, but an autonomous community of Spain." And that "therefore, it is not up to the Generalitat to control the borders." From this point of view, "it is unconstitutional," and he announces that "we will exhaust all legal and political resources to prevent this atrocity."

He has shown himself "optimistic" because "justice already stopped the expulsion of the Civil Guard from Navarra at the time." Fernández has sent a message of affection to the security forces. "They are Catalans like Salvador Illa and Carles Puigdemont," he stated, "and by the way, much more useful."

Vox Also Warns: 'We Will Stop It'

Vox has joined the PP's threat that they will not allow the transfer. "We will stop it," exclaimed the leader of the formation in Catalonia, Ignacio Garriga. He warned of the danger of "handing over our maritime and air borders, which are national, to a regional government."

They believe it could be "the first step before becoming a state," and blame Sánchez for "selling Spain for a few votes." Vox has demonstrated alongside police unions that have taken to the streets in protest of the measure.

Mossos Statement

The Mossos d'Esquadra unions have also spoken out about the agreement. SAP-FEPOL and SME-FEPOL value "very positively" the assumption of competencies. But they add that "it must be joined by a plan for the assumption of competencies" because "we can't undress one saint to dress another."

The unions demand "a roadmap" and a "calendar" to "prevent the system from being compromised." They also request resources, both human and technical. They suggest that the transfer be "gradual" as we increase personnel because "not doing so would damage the image of the force."