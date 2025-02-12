VIDEO | Trapero's Tricks: Official Data Disprove His Story

In Catalonia, there have been 9 murders in the first 40 days of the year. Amid this wave of crimes, the director general of the Mossos d'Esquadra wanted to appear in the media to reassure the population. Josep Lluís Trapero assured that so many homicides in so few days "was not indicative of anything."

Just a week later, reality exposes Trapero. The Ministry of the Interior has published the crime report for the year 2024, and the data is clear. Homicides (completed + attempts) have increased compared to last year. But the worst part is the trend if we broaden the focus. In less than a decade, murders and attempted homicides have skyrocketed in Catalonia.

In this video, which you will find at the top of the news, we review these data and what tricks Josep Lluís Trapero uses to try to mask reality. A reality that, according to statistics, shows that Catalonia has become a criminal paradise.