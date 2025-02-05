Toni Comín reappears after being accused of harassment and social media sinks him

Toni Comín is currently, probably, the most unpopular politician in Catalonia. The serious corruption accusations that have surrounded him for months are now joined by a complaint from a former collaborator of his for sexual and psychological harassment.

The MEP has not only not been removed from all his duties, but he also aspires to preside over the Consell de la República (CdR).

In the midst of the turmoil caused by the new accusations, Comín has reappeared to campaign on the eve of the Consell elections. Through a video on his social media, he has called to "stop fighting among ourselves and focus on our enemy, which is the State."

His message has sparked numerous reactions, and not precisely positive ones.

It should be remembered that just a few days ago, a former advisor of his accused him of alleged harassment when they were preparing the European campaign (June 2024). Days earlier, Valtònyc had also lashed out at him with very harsh accusations.

These complaints add to the repeated corruption accusations that weigh on the former vice president of the CdR.

After the harassment accusations, Comín issued a statement defending his innocence and denouncing a smear campaign against him. Now he reappears with a campaign video. Judging by the comments, he will find it difficult to regain the trust of his supporters.

They tear Toni Comín apart on X

"Enough of making us feel more and more embarrassed, leave already."

"Do us a favor and quit, you're causing irreparable damage to the Consell."

"Another tool you've destroyed, how much money have you embezzled between fees, yellow dinners, and solidarity boxes."

These are just some of the comments accusing Toni Comín of being "pathetic," "a liar," "a freeloader," and even "a thief." "He thinks he's above good and evil," they criticize, and they ask him to "return the money he has taken." But they also point higher, stating that "the responsibility lies with Carles Puigdemont."

They also take aim at the Consell de la República, an entity that for many "is now useless."

Puigdemont's maneuver?

Meanwhile, Carles Puigdemont remains silent despite the serious accusations against someone who had been his protégé until now. But his right-hand man in exile, former councilor Lluís Puig, has shown his explicit support for the alternative candidacy to Comín. This has been seen as a maneuver by Puigdemont to indirectly sabotage Toni Comín and remove him from the forefront.

There was already speculation that Puigdemont was behind Valtònyc's accusations against Comín. The reality is that Comín has become uncomfortable for Junts in the midst of the party's relaunch process.

Puigdemont has so far avoided touching his protégé, but the sexual harassment accusations have changed something. However, Comín's decline can't be dissociated from the failure of the pro-independence movement and Puigdemont himself. Far from being an isolated case, it is a symptom of the decline of a pro-independence elite intoxicated with power.