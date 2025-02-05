Xavier García Albiol points out the major problem behind the rise in crime

Two homicides in Badalona in recent days have raised alarms. They add to two other murders in Catalonia, bringing the total to four homicides in four days. Despite the good intentions of Salvador Illa's Govern to "bend the crime curve," the effects are not yet noticeable.

The mayor of Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, wanted to send a message to the residents and by extension to all Catalans. He did so through his social media, which are usually his main communication channel.

First, he clarified that the homicides in Badalona are "exceptional" due to the way they occurred. "The victims were found dead inside an apartment and a premises and involve a lot of violence. In the first case, it seems to be a drug-related issue, in the second, it is still under investigation," he explained.

Beyond these two exceptional cases, he pointed to a serious problem behind the increase in insecurity in Catalonia. "The administrations must realize that if we don't change the laws, we won't be able to control it," he stated.

"The law gives criminals an advantage"

Albiol explained that if your phone is stolen, you can track it with the locator to the place where they have it. With this, you could go to the Mossos d'Esquadra to go to the place and recover the phone. But "even so, the police couldn't do anything because the law doesn't allow them to enter the apartment," he warned.

"It can't be that the police know there's a crime and can't enter a home," complains the mayor of Badalona. This leads him to say that the law "gives criminals an advantage" instead of protecting citizens.

One of the murders occurred in a premises that was used as a residence. Xavier García Albiol said that in Badalona "we are fighting against this type of premises, but when we detect one, we can't enter or seal it." In this case, the city council has to "initiate an administrative procedure that can last up to six or seven months."

The problem of repeat offenses

Albiol insisted on the problem of repeat offenses as an important factor in the rise of insecurity. "It can't be that a person has a criminal record and goes out on the street to continue committing crimes. The police may be arresting them, but in less than 24 hours, they're back on the street," he lamented.

Parties like Junts and the PP have pushed initiatives to reform the penal code and toughen the penalties for repeat offenders. But some parties continue to oppose and accuse the far right of fearmongering.