VIDEO | In the last 8 years, homicides in Catalonia have doubled

In just five days, there have been five crimes in Catalonia. These are undoubtedly worrying figures. However, the most alarming thing is not just this. It's the trend that is being experienced throughout the Catalan territory.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

In 8 years, murders (whether completed or attempted) have doubled, going from 139 in the first 9 months of 2016 to 279 in the same period of 2024. They also increase compared to 2023, in which there were practically the same homicides or attempted homicides (279) throughout the year as in the first 9 months of 2024 (279).

In addition to these figures, in this video (which you can see at the top of this news) we discuss how the administrations manage to gloss over the evident problem facing Catalonia. An attempt to soften things by manipulating data so that their narrative that everything is fine, that these are just perceptions, and that there is no need to generate alarmism (despite the clear rise in violence throughout the Catalan territory) doesn't break.