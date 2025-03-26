The PP Denounces the Increase in Female Genital Mutilation in Catalonia

The president of the Catalan PP, Alejandro Fernández, has questioned President Illa in parliamentary headquarters to obtain more data on female genital mutilation in Catalonia. Following a popular request to the councilor Eva Menor, the Generalitat provided some concerning data. In the last decade, in Catalonia, there have been 17 mutilations and another 120 attempts.

These data, however, are not as transparent as the PP demands. In his intervention, Alejandro Fernández pointed out that they are very concerned about "how difficult it is to gather information on this matter." In this regard, he has requested to know the situation of the 17 victims, and whether the mutilators are in prison or expelled from Spain. Similarly, Fernández extends his request to the 120 cases that the Mossos have recorded.

Indeed, these data are not easy to monitor. As with forced marriages, many of these retrograde practices remain within the communities that commit them. In fact, the detection protocols of the Mossos have prevented potential cases from being much more, thanks to the prevention work that, in many cases, has managed to detect risk situations in time. However, the magnitude of the problem remains difficult to measure.

| Europa Press

The "Living Room Feminism"

In another matter, Alejandro Fernández has taken advantage of his intervention to criticize the priorities of the prevailing feminism. "There is a false living room feminism obsessed with the 'morning compliment' from a construction worker, but that looks the other way at the alarming increase in female genital mutilations in Catalonia," Fernández denounced.

"We want to know the fate that awaits these girls. And we want the savages who carry out these practices to be swiftly expelled from our country," Fernández concludes:

Indeed, the silence among Catalan 'woke' feminism has been notable regarding this issue. Given the evident link of mutilation with foreign communities, this is a very thorny issue for certain sectors of the left. And the same can be said of the tolerance toward Islam and many of its misogynistic practices, starting with gender segregation.