Social Entities Demand that Town Halls Register People Without a Fixed Address

The Xarxa d'Entitats pel Padró, a platform formed by about fifteen social entities, appeared this week in Parliament. They were invited by PSC, ERC, and Comuns. They have proposed a national pact for the census in Catalonia, which would require municipalities to register all their residents even without a fixed address.

The proposal comes amid a debate on registration in Catalan municipalities. The law establishes the obligation for municipalities to register all their residents without restrictions. This is an essential requirement to access basic public services, such as healthcare and education.

But indiscriminate and fraudulent registration generates chaos and insecurity. That's why dozens of municipalities in Catalonia refuse to register without a property or rental document that justifies the applicant's residence. More and more people are reporting census fraud through social media.

Census Without Discrimination Regardless of the Applicant's Administrative Situation

The Xarxa d'Entitats pel Padró has explained that they are meeting with political parties to promote the Catalan pact for the census. "The goal is to guarantee universal access to the census, respecting the human rights of all people residing in Catalonia. We demand that access to the census be guaranteed without any kind of discrimination to all people living in Catalonia," said their representative.

He insisted on the duty to register "regardless of the administrative situation of the people who want to register." To do so "within the deadlines set by law." He also denounced municipalities "that put obstacles" to the registration "of people living in the municipality."

From the Xarxa, they claim to have identified at least thirty municipalities where access to the census is hindered. "They are not municipalities of the same political color, although there are parties that have more influence," they state.

More and More Frauds Are Reported on Social Media

The entities are considering the creation of a monitoring commission to identify these obstacles and address possible solutions. They do not rule out developing a sanctioning regime for municipalities "that do not comply with the law."

But this initiative clashes with the rebellion of more and more municipalities against what they consider a detriment to the security and balance of public services. Municipalities like Martorell or Figueras have raised their voices, even challenging the law and refusing to register without rental or property contracts. This coincides with multiple reports on social media about census fraud.

It is evident that there is a growing social outcry against the irregularities of many municipalities that register in false addresses. The most serious case is of people who claim to have others registered at their home without knowing it.