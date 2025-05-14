The PP asserts its role as the leader of the opposition by sending a jab at Junts.

The spokesperson for PP in Parliament, Juan Fernández, has defended his party's leadership as the true opposition in Catalonia. In a media appearance, he stated that, although his party doesn't lead the opposition "arithmetically," it does so due to Carles Puigdemont's absence. Indeed, former president Puigdemont formally renounced acting as the opposition leader.

PP's strong electoral growth has allowed the party to position itself as one of the main forces in Parliament. In this regard, Fernández highlighted that his party has focused on making "useful politics." The spokesperson took the opportunity to launch a direct criticism at Junts, accusing Puigdemont of being more focused on his personal situation than on Catalonia's interests:

Meanwhile, Fernández didn't stop criticizing the management of the tripartite Govern. As he explained, ERC and Comuns govern covertly, setting PSC's agenda. This aligns with the general strategy set by the party leader, Alejandro Fernández. On many occasions, Fernández has claimed that the Illa Govern is a mutation of the processism of recent years.

| Europa Press

On this matter, Alejandro Fernández has even dared to make predictions. Regarding the famous singular financing, for example, he said it was nothing more than a new deception by the socialists to ERC, who, in turn, allow themselves to be deceived to avoid an electoral repeat. "The only thing that will come will be fines," said Fernández about the hypothetical Catalan treasury, which, in theory, should arrive soon, as explained by the Minister of Economy.

Junts: many fronts and little room for maneuver

Seen in perspective, this PP offensive against Junts is another example of the general readjustment that Catalan politics is experiencing after the end of the pro-independence majorities. Because it's not just PP who is marking PSC's Govern: Vox and Aliança Catalana are also there. Junts, meanwhile, has little room for maneuver until Puigdemont's situation is solved, because Batet's voice in Parliament has very limited reach.

| Junts per Catalunya

Parallel to this, Junts also has to face Aliança Catalana, which from the municipal world does them a lot of harm. This triple situation (amnesty in Madrid, Parliament, and Catalan municipalities) explains the distribution of functions in Junts. That is, Nogueras, Batet, and Turull, respectively. The problem is that there is a lack of a conductor on the ground.