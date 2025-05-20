Salt, the city in Catalonia where crimes have skyrocketed by 32%

Salt has gained a lot of fame recently, and it has done so due to its civic and citizen degradation. A few weeks ago, for example, Salt was in the headlines everywhere due to the serious disturbances that occurred. As many will remember, the disturbances began with the arrest of Salt's imam, who, along with his family, squatted (and attempted to squat again) in a house.

This episode is no surprise if one considers the progressive increase in insecurity experienced in the town. According to the Ministry of the Interior, conventional crime in Salt has increased by no less than 32.1% between March 2024 and March 2025. Along with other municipalities in Catalonia, such as Manresa or Vic, Salt is confirmed as one of the black spots of insecurity in Catalonia.

Analysis by categories

A more detailed analysis of the crime's physiognomy reflects a worrying situation in Salt. In some categories, such as "serious and less serious crimes of injury and tumultuous brawl" (+100%), vehicle theft (+133.3%), or drug trafficking (+100%), the deterioration is very significant. These increases can only be interpreted as the public authority's impotence to control the situation.

In other crime categories, the growth percentage doesn't reach three figures, but it is still very notable. In robberies with violence, we find a +15.8%, in thefts almost a +30%, and in burglaries a +26.7%. Fortunately, in the delicate category of crimes against sexual freedom, there is a 40% drop.

These data reflect an objective and worrying increase in crime in Salt, which also deals with social tensions derived from multiculturalism. As is known, Salt is one of the municipalities with the most foreign population, reaching nearly 40%, and with 77 different nationalities among its citizens. Meanwhile, almost 80% of those born in Salt are already of foreign parents.

One of the problems that generate more social and political tension is housing, which, as in many other areas, fails to meet the demand. This has led to several protests in the town due to the numerous eviction cases. Likewise, left-wing sectors such as the CUP or housing unions encourage social tensions in Salt.