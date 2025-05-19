PSOE is in a hurry with the regularization of half a million immigrants.

The Government of Spain has decided to support an extraordinary regularization that could benefit hundreds of thousands of immigrants in an irregular situation. This measure seeks to correct the flaws of the new Immigration Regulation, which comes into effect on May 20, 2025. This has caused legal uncertainty and concern among various social and political sectors.

| Europa Press

The extraordinary regularization is presented as a response to the criticisms that the reform of the regulation has received. The Government is working against the clock for the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) to be debated in Congress before the summer. The goal is to avoid parliamentary complications and ensure its approval.

This initiative has the support of more than 700,000 citizen signatures and numerous social organizations, which have denounced the violation of the essential rights of immigrants in an irregular situation.

Additionally, the measure responds to the demand of productive sectors. They report a labor shortage and consider that the regularization would contribute to the country's economic stability and growth.

paradigm shift toward inclusion

The extraordinary regularization has been rejected on previous occasions by the Government. But this time it is considered a necessary measure to correct the errors of the new regulation and ensure a more inclusive immigration policy that respects human rights.

The Executive is working on a new text that includes as many beneficiaries as possible. It negotiates with various parliamentary groups, including Podemos and the PP, which could be influenced by the Church in its position.

The approval of this extraordinary regularization would be one of the most ambitious in immigration matters in Spain in more than a decade. If realized, it would represent a paradigm shift in Spanish immigration policy. It bets on inclusion over administrative exclusion.

PSOE's shift on extraordinary regularization

But what is surprising in all this is the shift of the socialist wing of the Government, which has gone from reluctance to enthusiasm to push the measure forward. Behind this are several reasons. Such as Sánchez's attempt to shift to the left amid ideological polarization of the parliamentary arc, or the pressures from his priority partners.

The PSOE has recently been forced to make some concessions to Junts. This has caused tension within the government. Now it is forced to appease its left-wing partners, especially ERC and Podemos.

Both the Republicans and the Purples have long insisted on the imperative need for the Government to address immigration reform. The socialists fear that massive regularization will provide more ammunition for PP and Vox. But at the same time, it needs to consolidate the left flank of the coalition to avoid upsets.

These days Sánchez is leading a diplomatic offensive against Israel and in favor of Palestine. This and the immigration reform are gestures from President Pedro Sánchez's Government to the left. But the reality is that Spain is going against the EU, which is toughening immigration policies.