PSC, Junts, ERC, Comuns, and CUP covered up the scandal in DGAIA using Vox as an excuse.

Did you know that PSC, Junts, Esquerra, Comuns, and CUP tried to cover up the irregularities in DGAIA using Vox and the far right as an excuse?

Last December 4, when no one, not even Octuvre, had echoed the irregularities in DGAIA, Vox presented a proposal for political leaders and directors of the foundations involved in the 'DGAIA case' to give explanations to Parliament. It was the first time a party proposed in Parliament to investigate the irregularities in DGAIA.

PP, Aliança Catalana, and obviously Vox voted in favor. But the proposal did not go through because PSC, Junts, Esquerra, Comuns, and CUP voted against it. In other words, the system parties in Catalonia. In other words, the parties that have governed, appointed presidents, and approved budgets in the last decade.

Now, all these parties pretend to be very concerned about these irregularities. They request appearances and approve the creation of investigation commissions. Smoke screens and hypocrisy. Because initially, they voted against investigating the case.

Why did they do it? Is it because, as they create a sanitary cordon around Vox and Aliança Catalana, they can't vote in favor of any of their proposals even if it is to clarify serious facts like this one? Or because they really wanted to cover up the irregularities in DGAIA? Either way, I don't know which of the two excuses is worse. But the reality is this: while PP, Vox, and Aliança Catalana have tried from the beginning to reveal the whole truth, PSC, Junts, Esquerra, Comuns, and CUP tried to cover it up until they had no choice but to talk about it.