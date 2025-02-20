'what Are You Waiting For': Isis Calls for Mass Vehicular Attacks in Europe

Maximum concern for security in Europe following the latest propaganda message from the Islamic State. An unofficial media outlet affiliated with the organization, Al Saif Media, has called on Muslims to commit mass attacks on European soil:

"What are you waiting for? The streets are full of targets: Run them over!"

| @TracTerrorism

The message is joined by the image of a man driving in front of a crowd of pedestrians with targets on their heads. This way, the Islamic State conveys the idea that all infidels are a target. The call comes amid a wave of terror following several attacks in European cities.

This new threat vindicates U.S. Vice President JD Vance when he said that Europe has an "enemy within." Vance, Donald Trump's right-hand man, made these remarks during the Munich Security Conference on February 14. "How many setbacks will we have to suffer before changing course and leading our civilization in a new direction?" he asked after the latest attack in Germany.

Mass Run-Over Attacks

The media outlet affiliated with the Islamic State has called for massacres using the method of mass run-over attacks. This has been one of the methods used in recent attacks in European cities. The Islamists are calling on their lone wolves to attack in cities like Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Vienna, Brussels, Antwerp, and Salzburg.

Security services in countries like Great Britain, Sweden, Belgium, or Germany have reinforced their level of anti-terrorist alert. Spain is also paying special attention to the increased terrorist threat. Recently, there has been an increase in propaganda from Islamist networks inviting young people to "cut off the heads" of infidels in Spain.

| E-Noticies

In addition to police work, European intelligence services are analyzing the growth of the presence and influence of Islamism within their borders. The police have long been warning about the establishment of sleeper cells to carry out large-scale attacks. The focus is now on Great Britain, which seems to be the chosen place to establish ISIS's operational base in Europe.

Against Jihadist Propaganda

Authorities have also focused on media like Al Saif, which carry out Daesh's propaganda work in Europe.

This media outlet recently published a message announcing its mission: "We bring good news for Muslims. With the permission of Allah's guidance, Al Saif Media will soon begin its work."

Al Saif Media aims to "translate the official and unofficial publications of Islamic State media into German." As well as "providing information and inspiration to Muslims in the West by publishing daily news, videos, and books." Their will is to "strengthen faith and impart lessons to prepare Muslim brothers and sisters for the challenges of the crusaders."