Mohamed, the Repeat Offender Thief Caught in Catalonia With 70 Prior Offenses

The permissiveness that has been imposed by the rulers in Catalonia for years has created a space of impunity for crime. The new socialist government has shown its intention to change things but it won't be that easy.

For now, repeat offenses continue to wreak havoc, and in some cases, criminals manage to accumulate dozens of prior offenses without legal consequences.

This is the case of a well-known thief from Sant Celoni who has accumulated about 70 prior offenses and has acted again. It is a good example of the situation that citizens in Catalonia have to endure due to the leniency and negligence of their rulers.

Mohamed Has Entered Prison for the Third Time

Mohamed, a 32-year-old Maghrebi with multiple prior offenses, entered a perfume shop to steal on February 13. He took several products valued at 470 euros. The Mossos identified him thanks to security cameras and arrested him shortly after while he still had the stolen products on him.

The Mossos link him to two violent acts that occurred this same February.

One, a robbery with force that occurred the night of February 6 to 7, when he allegedly broke into a gym. The other, a robbery in a bar the night of February 9, during which he threatened the workers with a large knife.

After his arrest following the perfume shop robbery, the police were able to confirm that he was the same thief in all three cases. They identified him as Mohamed K., an old acquaintance of the police but who was still on the streets causing trouble. The judge sent him to prison, where he has entered for the third time awaiting trial.

Who Does Wrong Pays

Salvador Illa has turned "who does wrong pays" into his motto in terms of security. But good words are not enough. The figures show that repeat offenses have not decreased and citizens are still waiting for a reform of the law and more courts to bring criminals in line.

The increase in police forces is not enough because those arrested are back on the streets after a few hours to commit crimes again. Repeat offenders remain on the streets awaiting a quick trial that should take place in two weeks and drags on for more than a year.

In this situation, many citizens wonder why they have to fulfill their obligations but criminals do not. Additionally, it happens that Catalonia is the community where the most taxes are paid and where there is the most insecurity.