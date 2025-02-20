Video: Tv3 Gives Voice to an Illegal Moroccan Who Called Sílvia Orriols a 'whore'

If a few days ago we talked about the lies and manipulations of Ricard Ustrell and Gemma Nierga in public media, today we have to talk about TV3. TN by Toni Cruanyes has exceeded any limit of indecency we could imagine. It has done so when addressing the failed motion of no confidence in Sílvia Orriols.

That a public television is so partisan is serious. That this television also costs us more than 330 million euros makes it a bit more serious. That to discredit an elected official they use lies and give voice to people who are in an irregular situation in Catalonia and are known for their machismo and disrespect is a red line that should make us all reconsider whether it is worth maintaining the costly news service of TV3. A news service where instead of journalists there are activists.

Today I bring you the latest gem from Toni Cruanyes. Lying live on public TV and giving voice to a Moroccan in an irregular situation who has had problems with the police and has a long history of insults against Sílvia Orriols.