VIDEO | Toni Cruanyes, Under Scrutiny After Breaking TV3's Ethical Code

Do you remember that the other day I was talking about how Toni Cruanyes had violated TV3's ethical code twice in one week? One of these two infractions was because he was using public television to promote his book now that Sant Jordi is approaching, thus harming other authors.

Well, the controversy continues because the Catalonia Audiovisual Council, a body that depends on the Generalitat, has given a warning to TV3 because some journalists are taking advantage of public television to promote their books on the eve of Sant Jordi. In other words, the CAC is warning TV3 about what journalists like Toni Cruanyes are doing.

This is the second year in a row that Cruanyes has done this. If this year he used two TV3 programs to promote himself, last year he did it up to four times.

In fact, according to the CAC, of all the authors that TV3 promoted on the eve of last year's Sant Jordi, 22% had some professional relationship with public television. Basically, even the CAC is saying that some have turned TV3 into a kind of playground for a few friends to feed their pockets and their egos.

The controversy must be so big that even the CAC is calling them out. Because in the end, they are all part of the Catalan media establishment, and it's well known that firefighters don't usually step on each other's hoses. But what's happening with TV3 is becoming so exaggerated that even the CAC has had to speak out about it.