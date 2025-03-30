VIDEO: ERC Youth Make a Fool of Themselves (Again) Talking About Rodalies and RENFE

Esquerra Republicana, in this case their youth wing, have made a fool of themselves. Yes, again. In this case, talking about Rodalies and RENFE in general.

You already know that, for days (in fact, for years), Rodalies hasn't worked in any way in Catalonia. This has led to the parties that have been in power in recent years throwing dishes at each other, as if they weren't all responsible for the mess that train users experience every day.

One of these reproaches was made by Jovent Republicà, that is, the youth wing of Esquerra Republicana. However, it backfired because social media users had to clarify and provide context to their publication. It is yet another example of the real reason why parties don't like social media: because they can't control them.