Scam in Parliament: Politicians Inflate Their Salaries with Uncontrolled Allowances

Between 1,200 and 1,700 euros per month. These are the travel allowances that members of the Parliament de Catalunya receive, in addition to their base salary.

The lowest amount, 1,200 euros, is received by those who live in Barcelona. In other words, 1,200 euros in allowances to go to work in the same city where you live. But the scandal doesn't end here.

The members receive this money without any kind of oversight. No one monitors whether they go to work or spend that amount, as explained by Diari Ara. But the most significant part is the following.

These 1,200-1,700 euros that members receive as a travel allowance are tax-free. In other words, those who keep telling you that paying taxes is your civic duty are the first not to pay taxes on part of their income.

Additionally, in 2025 it will be 10 years since the Parliament committed to reforming the regulations to put an end to this scandal. It seems that in these 10 years they haven't had time, poor things. In fact, the current president of the Parliament, Josep Rull, recently stated that it is an issue on their agenda, but (and I'm not making this up) they have preferred to prioritize the fight against hate speech in the Parliament. In other words, they prefer to limit freedom of expression rather than end the shameful privileges enjoyed by the political class.

Finally, you should know that practically all members of the Parliament from all political parties receive these allowances. The only ones who don't receive them are the president of the Generalitat and their ministers, who already have their salary as members of the Govern; Josep Rull, president of the Parliament who has an official car; and Lluís Puig and Carles Puigdemont, as it would be unbelievable for Puigdemont to receive travel allowances to the Parliament while living in Waterloo.