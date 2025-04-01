The Anti-Oriolism Left Deflates in Ripoll

Last Sunday, a demonstration took place in Ripoll and its corresponding failure. The organizing entity was Endavant, under the slogan Let's Bring Down the Far Right! The demonstration was against "those who want to use feminism as a tool of racist and Islamophobic hate." This is a clear reference to Orriols's stance on the veil and the Islamic religion in general.

As seen in the images that have circulated on social media, the demonstration was nothing more than an anecdote. In fact, elected officials from Aliança Catalana in Ripoll also attended the demonstration, led by Orriols herself. Meanwhile, the Mossos deployed a police operation, proceeded to make several identifications, and that was it:

The anecdote would end here if it weren't for the accumulation of demonstrations (and their failures) against Orriols. Just a few days ago, for example, former mayors of Ripoll gathered to protest against the current mayor. But also relatively recently, the CUP and its satellites went to Ripoll to protest.

| X / Twitter

Parallel to this, AC's territorial deployment across Catalonia has left numerous controversial, even violent scenes. In the case of the attack on AC's tent in Barcelona, it should be noted that an AC activist had to be taken to the hospital. The three anti-system individuals who assaulted this person were arrested, released, and now have an ongoing judicial process.

The Sanitary Cordon Has Leaks

As has happened with many other European precedents, this mobilization and demonization against the outsider party translates into free publicity and media focus. Additionally, citizens clearly see the disproportion between the criticisms and the party's real influence. In Orriols's case, the media and political pressure she receives doesn't correspond to her party's real influence, which ultimately has one mayoralty and two deputies.

This disproportion also erupts from within the establishment itself, and the clearest example is the sanitary cordon. Initially, this sanitary cordon was an "anti-fascist pact" signed by the PSC and the 'woke' left before their electoral collapse. Meanwhile, Junts joined the cordon to guarantee itself a carte blanche within the establishment's power distribution. A different matter is that Junts joins a sanitary cordon that only interests the left to enhance the fear dialectic (Orriols is a Nazi, etc.).

| ACN

But this has lasted very little for the simple reason that Junts shares an electorate with Aliança Catalana, and the vote leaks are palpable. In Parliament, Junts has already had to distance itself from the sanitary cordon on some occasions. And, in Ripoll, Junts staged one of the clumsiest moves in recent years: flirting with a motion of no confidence only to withdraw.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the left will continue to fuel the fight with Aliança Catalana. In any case, the tactic of protesting in Ripoll and harassing AC's information stands has already worn out. Among other things, because the left protests in the only place in Catalonia where support for Orriols is majority. And the most palpable proof is the demobilization of the latest demonstrations.