Parliament Lawyers Warn Rull for Wanting to Limit Freedom of Expression

Important Warning to the President of Parliament, Josep Rull, for His Attempt to Limit the Freedom of Expression of Deputies. Since His Arrival in Office, Rull Has Been Carrying Out a Campaign of Harassment and Takedown Against Vox and Aliança Catalana. The Deputy of Junts Uses His Position in Parliament to Lead the Strategy of Isolating These Parties Through the Sanitary Cordon.

The Objective Has Exclusively Revealed the Content of the Lawyers' Report. They Warn Josep Rull That the Freedom of Expression of Deputies Is Above the Considerations About Possible Hate Speech. They Warn That the Concept of Hate Speech Can Lead to Arbitrariness That Could Result in Disproportionate Actions.

Vox and Aliança Catalana, as Well as the PP, Have Long Been Denouncing the Excesses of the Presidency and Its Lack of Impartiality. The Report Highlights the Systematic Attack on the Right of Representation of Democratically Elected Parties at the Polls.

Reprimand to the President of Parliament

Josep Rull Himself Sent a Letter to the Parliamentary Groups These Days Encouraging Them to Report Hate Speech to Explore Possible Sanctions. The Lawyers of the Chamber Have Reacted With This Report That Brings the President of the Chamber Down a Peg.

The Report Refers to Articles 233 and 239 of the Regulations, Recurrently Used by Rull to Muzzle the Parties Considered "Far Right." Article 133 Regulates the Conduct Rules of Parliamentarians, as Well as Calls to Order and Possible Disciplinary Sanctions. Article 239 Regulates Calls to Order to Justify Possible Sanctions Such as Expulsion From the Chamber.

The Report States That the President of the Chamber Cannot Rely on the Concept of "Hate Speech" to Arbitrarily Condition the Parliamentary Action of Democratically Elected Representatives.

The Report Supports Those Who Criticize the Role That Josep Rull Has Assumed Since the Beginning of the Legislature. Josep Rull Has Repeatedly Reprimanded Deputies of Vox and AC. However, He Has Ignored the Insults of "Nazi" and "Fascists" Uttered by Deputies of Comuns and Junts Towards Sílvia Orriols.

Harsh With Some, Lenient With Others

This Leads to the Question of What Criteria the President of the Chamber Should Follow to Call Deputies to Order During Their Speeches. It Is Here That the Lawyers Insist on the Need for Greater Balance. Otherwise, the President Risks Limiting Freedom of Expression With a Clearly Arbitrary Bias.

In Addition to the Examples Presented, the Contrast Between the Harshness With Some Parties and the Indulgence With Others Is Also Questioned. For Example, Rull Always Calls Out Vox and Aliança Catalana When They Raise the Relationship Between Crime and Immigration. However, He Refused to Warn the CUP for Cheering Attacks on the Police in Salt.

The Relationship Between Crime and Immigration May Be More or Less Appealing, but It Falls Within the Limits of Freedom of Expression. In Contrast, Encouraging Attacks on the Police From the Speaker's Platform Falls Within the Possible Promotion of a Crime.

The Report Appeals to What the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the Jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court Establish on This Issue. Making It Clear That the Spanish Democratic System Is Less Restrictive Regarding Supposedly Anti-Democratic Expressions.