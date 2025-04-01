Junqueras Deals Another Blow to His Rivals in ERC with the Sexual Scandal in Valencia

The national leadership of ERC has decided to remove the president of the Valencian federation, Josep Barberà, who is awaiting trial for sexual harassment of the former secretary general. Additionally, the entire executive has been dismissed, and a management committee has been appointed to take the reins until the congress is held to elect a new leadership. It was a personal decision by the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, who has been accused of taking advantage of the case to continue removing rivals from the scene.

| Foto cedida

The crisis of Esquerra Republicana in the País Valencià (ERPV) perfectly reflects the current moment of ERC. The sexual scandal surrounding the federal president coincides with the scandals that have affected the national leadership and embarrass the membership. But it also reflects the open schism within the party, which causes the Valencian crisis to inevitably transfer to the internal struggles in ERC.

What Happened in Valencia

The war between Junqueras's supporters and Rovira's supporters for control of ERC was reproduced on a smaller scale in the battle to lead the party's Valencian federation. On the eve of the congress to elect the national leadership, in November, the ERPV congress took place.

Two candidacies faced off. On one side was Domènec Garcia, who supported Oriol Junqueras's list in the principality and, in turn, had the support of radical independence currents like Recuperem ERC. The other candidate was Josep Barberà, who publicly showed his support for Xavier Godàs.

Barberà, who ran for election despite being under judicial investigation for sexual harassment, narrowly won in a very controversial vote. Junqueras harshly criticized the situation and promised to take action if he was elected president. Once he regained the presidency of ERC, Oriol Junqueras ordered his expulsion from the party, arguing that there is an open case against him.

Covert Purge?

Those close to Junqueras and other critical sectors in ERC applaud the leadership's determination to address a problem that had been uncomfortable for some time. Having someone accused of sexist harassment as a leader of one of the federations was a stain for a party that considers itself feminist.

But in ERPV, they denounce a coup by the leadership by dismissing the entire executive without justification. They consider it another maneuver by Junqueras to purge the remaining Rovira supporters from the organizational structures. They believe his intention is to achieve absolute control of the party without checks and balances, using methods that question the party's internal democracy.

Junqueras's decision is supported by ERC's statutes, which contemplate the suspension of membership for affiliates with open trials. But the Valencian executive reminds that the case is in the investigation phase and announces that they will take legal action. A new earthquake is on the horizon in ERC, whose situation seems to have no remedy.