An ERC Senator Says They Work Without Seeking 'The Armchair' and Get Fried With Responses

Joan Queralt, senator of ERC, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media with a controversial message. In his post, Queralt claims that ERC works tirelessly from Madrid without seeking "positions" for its affiliates. Considering that ERC is more than integrated into the distribution of power, this comment has caused some stir on social media, and also quite a bit of humor.

ERC's Greatest Achievements

Queralt's message was joined by a video highlighting some of ERC's achievements "from the Madrid front." Among these achievements are the appearances of former minister Cospedal and Sánchez-Camacho regarding the "Operation Catalonia." In this same vein, they also claimed the criticisms of Marlaska for the police infiltrated in separatism movements, which for many was another comedic episode of the procés.

Finally, Senator Queralt also referred to ERC's work for Rodalies in the Congress of Deputies. "One more week we denounce the state of Rodalies again," says the video. Paradoxically, Rodalies is the public service that reflects the worst side of politics in Catalonia in recent years, starting with the watered-down transfer of powers that ERC claims to have achieved.

| @joanqueralt0000

In any case, the responses on social media were not long in coming. Users mocked the "positions," considering that ERC is a specialist in obtaining them. "What have you been smoking?" "You're PSC 2.0" or "You're very tiring, Queralt. You talk as if you belong to a cult," were some responses. Although, in general, many laughed at this list of achievements: "It made me laugh, thanks."

Certainly, these claims come at a bad time. In recent days, it was news that Junqueras had maneuvered with Salvador Illa to keep several high-ranking officials in the Generalitat with salaries of 90,000 euros.

This has been surrounded by controversy because Junqueras's circle denied everything when, a few months ago, during the internal war in ERC, the party's former leadership ordered the Generalitat to be cleared of high-ranking officials. And, as has now been shown, Junqueras and his circle not only lied but also disobeyed the party.