Anti-Jihadist Operation Underway in Barcelona, with Several Arrested

New Blow Against Islamist Terrorism in Barcelona. The Civil Guard has launched a police operation early this morning in Eixample, in the center of the Catalan capital. According to El Periódico, at least three people suspected of acquiring material to send to war zones in the Middle East have been arrested.

| Europa Press

Agents from the Civil Guard's Information Service initiated the operation this Tuesday early in the morning. The target, several people suspected of links with the Islamic terrorist organization Hezbollah. They could have acquired material to supply the organization in Lebanon, Palestine, and Israel.

The agents have searched a residence on Castillejos Street, where they have arrested three people related to international Islamist terrorism. In addition to arresting the suspects, they have seized material and documentation.

They then entered another location in Verneda and a warehouse in northern Catalonia. Further arrests throughout the day are not ruled out.

The operation is part of a macro-investigation that last July led to the arrest of several people in Barcelona related to Hezbollah. On that occasion, they also intercepted material for the manufacture of weapons to be used against Israel. The police continue to investigate the connections of Islamist terrorism in Barcelona with the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Maximum Alert in Catalonia

The operation takes place in a context of maximum radicalization of Islamism in Spain, and especially in Catalonia. The activity of glorification and propaganda of jihadist terrorism has multiplied since the outbreak of the war in Palestine, in October 2023. Most of these operations take place in Catalonia, the epicenter of Salafism in Spain and Europe.

The authorities maintain the reinforced level four of anti-terrorist alert. It is the third operation in a few weeks in Catalonia. The police's work is managing to neutralize the intentions of the Islamists, some of whom were preparing several attacks in Catalan territory.

The main concern now focuses on the logistical connections of these terrorists with international terrorist organizations like ISIS or Hezbollah. Days ago, they arrested a person who was indoctrinating young people through social media with the intention of sending them to war zones. This increases concern about national security.