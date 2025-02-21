The Case of the Squatters of Viladecans That Has Generated an Intense Debate in Parlament

Vox brought a resolution proposal to the Interior Commission of Parlament this week to evict the squatters from the Casino de Albarrosa in Viladecans. The residents have been suffering assaults, thefts and death threats from the squatters for years. The proposal did not succeed due to the opposition vote of all parties except Vox and PP.

The case of the squatters in Viladecans has caused an intense debate in Parlament, where the parties' positions on the squatting problem have been established.

| Cedida

Vox presented the resolution proposal as "a cry for help" from the residents of the Albarrosa neighborhood in Viladecans. The Casino had been the social headquarters of the residents and since 2019 it has been subject to several squattings. The situation became complicated in 2023 with the entry of a group of criminals with records who make life impossible for the residents.

Vox denounces "threats, unsanitary conditions, thefts and drug use in public areas" that have created an "unsustainable situation". Therefore, they requested that Parlament urge the issuance of appropriate orders for the immediate eviction of the building. They also requested negotiations with SAREB for the transfer of the space to the city council for social use.

The Calvary of the Residents

The current squatters have terrified the residents with continuous fights and assaults. The worst part is that the complaints are always joined by threats. On one occasion they even shot at the door of a neighbor's house who had reported them.

They have also assaulted residents with bricks and glass bottles, in addition to having to endure daily thefts and parties late into the night. The worst for those affected is the feeling of abandonment by the administration and police forces that have already given up the fight. Now Parlament has also turned its back on them.

ERC Asks for Solutions for the Squatters

Junts described the squatting as "a violation of the law and an attack on private property". They recalled that squattings "generate social alarm, coexistence problems and a sense of impunity". They also equated the right to decent housing with the right to private property.

In Junts they claim to be leading a legal offensive to recover illegally occupied homes. For example, proposing that the judge order immediate eviction if the occupants can't prove they have a legitimate title.

| Parlament

But they asked Vox "not to make proposals to us or pretend to teach us how things are done". They justified their opposition vote because "we will not shake hands with far-right groups that do not seek solutions but rather make a banner of insecurity to sow hatred among the population".

ERC also opposed the proposal because "eviction doesn't guarantee the safety and rights of all people involved". According to the Republicans, "it could worsen the situation and cause more conflicts in the area". They also requested "a more inclusive approach" with "housing and social alternatives for the people living in this space".

PP Warns of the Consequences of Squatting

PP took a very harsh tone against squatting and its consequences. "This is an example of how squatters are capable of expelling a population. How a meeting point for residents becomes a concentration of professional troublemakers and scoundrels," said deputy Alberto Villagrassa.

He also reproached the pro-independence parties for their hypocrisy in asking for powers that are then not used. He recalled that there is a Catalan law that allows eviction if the building is occupied without an enabling title and the squatting generates coexistence or public order problems. Assumptions that "are met" in this case without the administration acting to protect the residents.

Comuns Accuse Vox of Wanting Mossos to Act Like Desokupa

Meanwhile, Comuns defended the residents' right to live in peace and recalled that there are already precautionary measures for swift eviction. But they accused Vox of "wanting Mossos to act like Desokupa".

"Like it or not the only one who can order an eviction is a court," justified deputy Andrés García Berrio. He added that "what we will not allow is for this country's police forces to become Desokupa".

CUP, in the same vein, requested guaranteeing a housing solution for the squatters. They also defended that buildings managed for SAREB, a fund rescued with public money, be dedicated to social housing.

PSC Asks Vox to 'Respect the Rule of Law'

PSC asked Vox "to respect the rule of law" and accused them of proposing "magical solutions" that "only serve to instill distrust toward institutions". Deputy Judith Alcalá said that the building is occupied "and like it or not it is protected by current legislation".

"Institutions and police forces do everything possible to ensure safety in Viladecans. But we can't feed populist discourses manifestly contrary to the law that generate distrust, frustration and ignorance," she added.