Cup Protests Against Israel the Day Hamas Delivers the Bodies of 2 Children

CUP has joined the call for a pro-Palestinian rally this afternoon in Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona, in front of the Palau de la Generalitat.

The event has been promoted by the Palestinian Community of Catalonia, Prou Complicitat amb Israel, the Solidarity Network Against the Occupation in Palestine, and End Arms Trade with Israel.

Under the slogan "no to ethnic cleansing" they are calling for the cessation of arms supply and the severance of institutional relations with Israel.

Controversial Call

CUP has shared the event against Israel on the same day that the terrorist organization Hamas has returned the bodies of four kidnapped Israelis. Among them are two children aged 0 and 4, and their 32-year-old mother. Also that of peace activist Oded Lifschitz.

The delivery of the bodies is part of the commitment between Hamas and Israel to release hostages, alive or dead. The Palestinian terrorist organization committed to releasing more prisoners to reinforce the temporary cessation of hostilities and move toward a lasting truce. They hold dozens of captives, both alive and dead.

The staging of the delivery of the bodies has been particularly controversial. It has sparked a wave of global outrage at what many consider a "spectacle of horror and evil". The organization displayed the coffins before the crowd as a form of celebration amid music and cheers.

The silence of the United Nations regarding the murder of Shiri and her two children Kfir and Ariel has also been heavily criticized. The international community has been very vehement in its criticisms and threats to the state of Israel but remains silent about the atrocities of Hamas.

Untimely Call

The call for a demonstration against Israel on the same day as the delivery of the bodies is at least untimely.

Since the attacks of October 7, 2023, and the start of hostilities in Gaza, CUP has had an unequivocal position on the matter. An unwavering defense of the Palestinian "resistance" and a frontal attack on the State of Israel. They have adopted slogans like "from the river to the sea," often interpreted as anti-Semitic.

CUP defends the thesis that a genocide is being committed in Gaza, supported and financed by the EU and the Spanish State. Therefore, they are calling to stop supplying arms to Israel and to sever relations with the Israeli State.