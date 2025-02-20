The Latest Controversy of the Department of Feminism Exposes Tània Verge's Hypocrisy

The Assembly of Workers from the Department of Equality and Feminism has issued a harsh statement against the current leadership. They complain that flags of Palestine, posters of a demonstration for a ceasefire in Gaza, and propaganda from the Sindicat de Llogateres have been removed. They consider it "censorship" and a "flagrant violation" of the right to freedom of expression.

| Europa Press

The claim has been shared by the former Minister of Equality and Feminisms, Tània Verge. "A department with the competence to promote human rights can't curtail the freedom of expression nor the defense of just causes by its staff," she stated.

She also recalled that with the transfer of portfolios from ERC to PSC, the department removed the "s" in Feminisms. This, she claims, "is not innocuous." In her opinion, it is a change of orientation in the department, in a conservative direction.

In reality, Tània Verge's message only highlights her contradictions.

The Contradictions of Tània Verge

First, it is shocking that public workers defend making propaganda in their workplace.

Moreover, they do so by advocating the Palestinian flag, where women's and LGTBI rights are conspicuously absent. They thus incur a flagrant contradiction, "fully" endorsed by Tània Verge.

It is not the only one. The former minister joins the claim for freedom of expression but fined Sílvia Orriols 10,001 euros for expressing an opinion.

Thus, this platform of public workers denounces a persecution of political ideas by the current Department of Equality and Feminism. But by endorsing it, former Minister Tània Verge assumes that the persecution can only be in one direction: against those who do not share her ideas.

Resentment with the Current Leadership

The reaction against the current leadership stems precisely from the resentment toward the desire to free the department from the ideological constraints of the previous leadership. Once again, they react to their loss of control over the narrative.

The previous minister was criticized for having turned the Department of Equality into an ideological artifact. But at the same time, she was unable to guarantee the safety of women. Gender violence remained on the rise while sexual assaults in Catalonia soared alarmingly.