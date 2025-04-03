The Mossos Stand Firm Against Recent Unrest in Girona: 'Maximum Force'

The Font de la Pòlvora neighborhood in Girona dramatically represents the deteriorating security situation in Catalonia these days. The moral shooting between Gypsy clans in July of last year marked the beginning of an escalation of tension that seems to have no end. Yesterday afternoon was complicated again in the neighborhood, with stones and objects thrown at the Mossos d'Esquadra.

A mob attacked the police to try to prevent the arrest of a 15-year-old minor related to the violent assault on a civic center last week. They received the officers with barricades and object throwing.

After calling for reinforcements, they were able to proceed with the arrest, contain the rioters, and pacify the area.

The incidents in Salt, a municipality next to Girona where there were also riots and attacks on the police three weeks ago, are still ongoing. Groups of immigrants and far-left activists sowed chaos in the streets after a failed squatting attempt. These episodes have marked a turning point in the escalation of violence being experienced in Catalonia.

Mossos Agents Stand Firm

The Mossos d'Esquadra union SAP-FEPOL has reacted to yesterday's disturbances by calling for a strong response.

This was expressed by their spokesperson Pere Garcia through X. He calls for "restoring order in the neighborhood with maximum police force," and warns, "Depending on how, we will be sending one message or another."

Mossos d'Esquadra agents believe it is time to stand firm to send a clear message to the troublemakers. Otherwise, there will continue to be a sense of impunity to attack the police and continue causing disturbances in the streets. With this message, the agents also send a message to the political parties complicit with the violence.

It should be remembered that recently, a CUP deputy cheered from the Parliament's podium the throwing of stones at the police. Aliança Catalana denounced it to the president of the chamber, who ignored it. The PP has now formally requested an investigation into these statements, which could constitute a hate crime and incitement to violence.

The Degradation of Catalonia

The Font de la Pòlvora neighborhood reflects the degradation of security in Catalonia because it has gone from being a humble neighborhood to being controlled by marijuana trafficking. This is currently the main threat to security in Catalonia. The proliferation of marijuana cultivation has attracted gangs and mafias competing for territory.

In Font de la Pòlvora, there is also the complex ethnic composition, with a large presence of Gypsy ethnic clans. The city council, governed by the CUP, tries to impose order without stigmatizing certain groups. But at the same time, it cheers violence against the police from the Parliament, thus questioning their authority.

The tweet from the majority union of the Mossos makes clear the discontent among the force, which calls for a more determined action to regain authority. They believe it is time to show toughness, or else criminals and anti-system groups will gain ground.