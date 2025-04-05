Mossos Prepare a Special Device for Holy Week Amid Terrorist Threat

The State Security Forces and Corps continue to maintain maximum alert in response to the rise of jihadist activity in Catalan territory. The Civil Guard dismantled a Hezbollah logistics cell in Barcelona this week. Last March, the National Police and the Mossos d'Esquadra also arrested ten people in the city, accused of planning attacks against "infidels."

| Agencia

In recent weeks, anti-terrorist operations in Catalonia have multiplied, as well as the expulsions of Muslims due to their radicalization. Jihadist activity has increased since October 2023, when the war in Gaza broke out. Then, the Ministry of the Interior decided to raise the anti-terrorist alert to level 4 reinforced out of 5.

The security forces pay special attention to festivals and events where crowds usually gather. On the occasion of Holy Week, the Interior Ministry in Catalonia has convened the Anti-Terrorist Coordination Cabinet. In the meeting, led by Minister Núria Parlon, it was agreed to reinforce security in places of high attendance during the most significant dates.

Intensive Patrolling to Prevent Attacks

During Holy Week, the Mossos will deploy in crowded places, strategic infrastructures, and means of transport. As well as places of worship and buildings related to the international war context. The agents will take extreme precautions in these places to ensure security against possible incidents.

The current risk situation was assessed in the meeting, taking into account the latest attacks in Europe and the proliferation of propaganda and indoctrination activities. Therefore, the agents will maintain maximum caution, ensuring the safety of citizens.

One of the tasks of the Mossos will be to reinforce anti-terrorist patrolling, with special attention to religious celebrations. But in addition, the police are aware that in this context, police forces and their agents are a potential target for terrorists. Along with the indicated measures, the self-protection of the Mossos d'Esquadra agents, local police, and other security officials will be reinforced.

Concern Over the Rise of Terrorism

Beyond the context of Holy Week, the cabinet has assessed the current context of the rise of international Islamist terrorism. In recent months, attacks have multiplied in countries such as Germany, Belgium, France, Austria, and the Netherlands. In Spain, the actions of police and intelligence services have prevented the actions of jihadists.

But the danger is still there, and the data speak for themselves. The police have arrested 46 people so far this year, while in all of 2024, 81 arrests were made. 2025 is on track for a record and is the time of greatest activity since the attacks on La Rambla and Cambrils.

Another worrying fact is that last year 40% of those arrested were under 25 years old, and 15 of them were minors. The police take all these variables into account to face the terrorist threat, especially on significant dates like Holy Week.