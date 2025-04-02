PP's Full Offensive Against Generalitat's Foreign Action and 'Fake Embassies'

The People's Party of Catalonia will present a complete amendment to the Generalitat's foreign action at the next session of Parliament. This was announced on Tuesday by the party's spokesperson, Juan Fernández, in a parliamentary appearance. The People's Party wants to put an end to the waste of the "false embassies" and denounce the policy of the previous administration and the current government.

| Europa Press

The spokesperson has stated that the foreign action of the Aragonès Government and the Illa Government "is exactly the same." For the People's Party, the case of the "false embassies" reflects that continuity. They accuse the socialists of "not dismantling any of the structures created to serve the separatism process."

Due to the PSC's lack of willingness to close the Catalan delegations abroad, the PP will present a motion "with a very clear intention." As they have advanced, they will ask Salvador Illa to close the network of embassies that Junts and ERC have opened in recent years around the world.

"Illa Has to Choose Between ERC or the PP"

"Catalans have the right to know if this government wants to end this waste, or if, on the contrary, it will continue to allow it," the deputy expressed.

The PP gives Illa a choice between the ERC model, "which is to create a consular body," or the one they propose, "which is to reduce structure to invest more in public services in Catalonia." Fernández mentioned the medical waiting lists, dependency aid, or school and vocational training places.

The PP criticizes the socialist government for maintaining "delegations without delegates and delegates without delegation to whom we allocate many resources without knowing exactly for what." That's why they propose "closing chiringuitos" and "investing in public services."

The Great Bet of the Processism

The Aragonès Government made a leap both in investment in foreign action and in the opening of new Generalitat delegations abroad. The executive increased the contribution for foreign affairs to the record figure of 100 million euros. The Government itself recognized that this should be one of the pillars of the legislature.

The main increase in the department was allocated to cooperation and delegations abroad (the famous embassies). Around 45 million were allocated to foreign cooperation, about 20 to embassies, and the rest to human resources.

| Generalitat de Catalunya

Processism always had the internationalization of the Catalan conflict as one of its great obsessions. The opening of delegations abroad was seen as a priority for Catalonia's sovereignty. Despite being a separatism project, Salvador Illa's Government has not clarified what its intention is with these offices.

The Government has 21 delegations in 72 countries, of which about ten are not fully operational. Their mission is to coordinate commercial action and promote Catalonia's economy abroad. But parties like the PP remind that Spanish embassies already exist for this purpose, and that the delegations are a useless waste.