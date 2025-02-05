The man who attacked a baby acts again and people explode: 'Deportations now'

A man with numerous criminal records attacks a baby in a park in Barcelona and is locked up due to social pressure. After a short time in a psychiatric hospital and, for unknown reasons, he is back on the street. Shortly after, he acts again, seriously injuring a man who was jogging.

This is what just happened with Henry, the Ecuadorian who last October attacked a couple of tourists with a baby in Montjuïc. That case caused a wave of outrage.

| E-Noticies

Only social pressure managed to get him arrested and brought before a judge, who ordered his admission to a psychiatric hospital.

Politicians and the media glossed over a case that demonstrated the failure of public security management in Catalonia.

It was later revealed that Henry had numerous criminal records and despite being a public danger, he remained on the street. People thought that at least all of that would have served to remove him from circulation, but they were wrong.

Incomprehensible, but real

Only four months later, this Tuesday he acted again. He attacked a 58-year-old man who was exercising on the boardwalk. He broke his nose, injured his eye, and caused several bruises while shouting "I am the devil."

Fortunately, an off-duty officer was able to raise the alarm and prevent a much greater tragedy. The victim was taken to the hospital and the striker was taken to police custody. They were astonished to discover that it was Henry, the man who four months earlier had attacked the couple of tourists with the baby.

What was he doing on the street again, what is the point of the police's work. Who is in charge of security in Catalonia, who is putting the safety of tax-paying citizens at risk. Why do the authorities continue to insist on an ultra-guarantee system that ends up putting safety at risk by protecting criminals.

These are questions Catalans are asking in the face of this outrageous news, which has caused an outcry on social media. People are urgently calling for his deportation.

They demand he be sent back to his country

"How the hell do you explain that he wasn't deported to his country last time," an indignant user on X asks. Maribel hopes that "now he will be deported." "Does this seem normal to you? Who runs this country?" Luca states.

"Someday he will end someone's life, the administrations no longer protect us and also make us bear economic and social costs," complains a citizen. Another demands "political responsibilities" and "deportations now."

Comments like "give him an apartment, he surely already has the allowance" show that people are very fed up with what is happening in Catalonia. They claim that if something happens one day, it will be the fault of those who govern for not protecting the citizens. "We must welcome, forgive, and reintegrate," says another ironically.

Such is the anger of the people that some even call for taking justice into their own hands.