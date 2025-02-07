Lluís Llach Defends Toni Comín, Whom He Accompanied on the Controversial Sailboat in 2022

Toni Comín has been left practically alone after the corruption and sexual and psychological harassment scandals. Until now, he had the protection of Carles Puigdemont, but according to Quico Sallés in El Món, Junts is already looking for his replacement as a Member of the European Parliament. Only one person has clearly come to the defense of the former vice president of the Consell de la República.

| Europa Press

It is Lluís Llach, who in 2022 joined Toni Comín on the controversial Mediterranean cruise. The management of the Consell de la República reported that the trip along the French Riviera had been irregularly financed with funds from the entity.

That trip demonstrated the closeness between the MEP and the president of the ANC. Comín shared his trip on social media with an emotional message. He highlighted “the friendship forged over years” and “the unwavering conviction that one day we will reach our collective Ithaca.”

After the scandal broke, they called for Lluís Llach's resignation as president of the ANC. But he not only didn't resign, he also asked for votes for Toni Comín in the European elections in June 2024. Now he comes to his defense again, despite the seriousness of the accusations against him.

| Europa Press

The current president of the ANC, Lluís Llach, was also a member of the executive of the Consell during the alleged corruption of Toni Comín. “What is said about Toni Comín doesn't match at all with the friend I know,” he said on RAC1's microphones. He has called for the “presumption of innocence” for his friend, of whom he says, “I have never suspected any lack of honesty.”

He also hints at an alleged intention to harm Toni Comín's candidacy in the elections for the presidency of the Consell de la República. “Unfortunately, it happens a lot in this country,” he commented.

Toni Comín, about to fall

Lluís Llach supports Toni Comín in his most difficult moment. Waterloo had maintained its loyalty to the MEP, but the accusations from Valtònyc and the complaint of alleged sexual harassment have been the straw that broke the camel's back. To the point that Puigdemont and his circle have reportedly decided to sacrifice him definitively.

His image had already been severely damaged after accusations of fraudulently appropriating funds from the Consell. Additionally, he was accused of being authoritarian and of having maneuvered with Puigdemont to take full control of the entity.

They also speak of an arrogant person who took advantage of his position and his status as an “exile” to act at will. They even point to alleged favoritism to benefit companies of friends and family.

Toni Comín has been left alone, and it seems that the end of his political career is closer. He only has Lluís Llach left.